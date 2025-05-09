Axis Bank, Coforge, APL Apollo Tubes: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday on the back profit booking amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, despite FTA agreement with UK. Global cues remained stable. BSE Sensex tanked 411.97 points, or 0.51 per cent to settle at 80,334.81, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 140.60 points, or 0.58 per cent to end at 24,273.80 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including Axis Bank, Coforge and APL Apollo Tubes are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what by Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to about these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:

Axis Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,265-1,290 830 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,100

Axis Bank is showcasing a strong bullish setup, trading at 1172 after successfully breaking out of a long-term downtrend line. The stock remains well-supported by key moving averages, with bullish crossover being witnessed between 21 and 55-day EMAs. RSI is at 57.98, indicating healthy momentum without being overbought, while the MACD continues to hover in positive territory, signaling sustained upward strength. The SuperTrend indicator also supports a bullish stance. As long as Axis Bank holds above Rs 1,100, the stock is poised for further upside towards Rs 1,265 and then Rs 1,290 in the near term.

APL Apollo Tubes | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,794-1,830 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,575

Share prices of APL Apollo witnessed a bullish breakout from a long-term consolidation pattern, signaling the potential for a sustained upward rally. The stock has successfully breached a descending triangle or falling wedge pattern, which had capped price action since its peak in early 2022. The breakout above the upper trendline, around 1630, accompanied by a sharp rise in volume, confirms a reversal of the previous consolidation phase. The 100-week EMA and 200-week EMA are trending firmly upward, providing robust long-term support and underscoring the stock’s broader bullish structure.

Coforge | Buy | Target Price: Rs 8,480-8,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,270

Coforge has decisively broken out of its descending trendline resistance, signaling a potential reversal of its previous downtrend. The stock is trading above key moving averages, including the 34, 55, 100, and 200 EMAs, confirming a strong bullish undertone. RSI is holding firm above 60, reflecting robust momentum, while the MACD has crossed into positive territory with a fresh bullish crossover, indicating strengthening upward traction. This technical alignment suggests further upside potential, with the stock likely to test higher resistance zones in the near term. Dips could offer a buying opportunity within this bullish setup.