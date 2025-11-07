Bajaj Auto Q2 results: Profit surges 53% YoY to Rs 2,122 crore; revenue rises 19%

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday reported a strong performance for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), with its consolidated net profit jumping 53.17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,122.03 crore, compared with Rs 1,385.44 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations increased 18.78 per cent YoY to Rs 15,734.74 crore from Rs 13,247.28 crore a year ago.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On a standalone basis, the company achieved a significant milestone as EBITDA crossed the Rs 3,000 crore mark for the first time, with margins improving to 20.5 per cent. The automaker said its domestic business recorded an all-time high revenue, driven by strong momentum in premium motorcycles and double-digit growth in commercial vehicles (CVs). The festive season boost and GST rate change further lifted demand during the quarter.

Bajaj Auto said its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, though limited by supply constraints this quarter, continued to scale up and has contributed more than Rs 10,000 crore in cumulative revenue over the past two years. The company also forayed into the large e-rickshaw segment with the launch of 'Riki', which began operations in four cities and is slated for rapid expansion.

Advertisement

Exports delivered a standout performance, rising 35 per cent YoY, with strong double-digit growth across Africa and Asia, while Latin America continued its upward trajectory. KTM exports also grew, and rising three-wheeler (3W) demand across regions has prompted capacity expansion to cater to this momentum.

In the domestic market, motorcycles saw sequential double-digit revenue growth led by the sport segment, particularly at the premium end. Bajaj Auto said its Pulsar brand maintained its steady retail market share.

The KTM and Triumph brands delivered their best-ever quarter, with combined domestic and export sales exceeding 60,000 units, up nearly 70 per cent YoY.

The CV segment also achieved record volumes and revenue, supported by robust demand for both internal combustion engine and electric models.

Advertisement

Bajaj Auto announced its results post-market hours. Earlier in the day, shares of the company edged up 0.09 per cent to close at Rs 8,724.20 on BSE.