Multibagger Ather Energy shares up 3% post Tiger Global exit; what's next?

Shares of Ather Energy Ltd rose 3.16 per cent on Friday to close at Rs 654.70, snapping a four-session losing streak. The multibagger electric two-wheeler maker's stock has surged 116.43 per cent during the calendar year 2025 so far.

The upmove came a day after US-based investment firm Tiger Global exited the company. Through its entity Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, Tiger Global sold its entire 5.09 per cent stake, amounting to 1.93 crore shares, via open market transactions on November 6, 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to Trendlyne data, the fund sold around 1 crore shares on NSE at an average price of Rs 623.56 per share and another 93 lakh shares on BSE at Rs 620.45 per share. The combined sale fetched approximately Rs 1,204 crore, marking Tiger Global's complete exit from the Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer.

The stake sale comes ahead of Ather Energy's July–September quarter (Q2 FY26) results, which are scheduled for release on November 10.

On the technical front, analysts remain cautious in the near term. Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said Ather Energy has been undergoing a cooling phase after a prolonged rally. He expects support between Rs 580 and Rs 550, which could help limit further downside.

Advertisement

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, said the broader trend remains positive, but the stock has slipped below its daily support zone of Rs 665–675, signaling short-term weakness and placing the stock in a no-trade zone for now. He identified Rs 675 as immediate resistance and projected a potential upside towards Rs 780–790 if the level is reclaimed.

AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered analyst, added that the stock is showing bearish signals on daily charts with resistance at Rs 665. A close below Rs 595, he cautioned, could trigger a deeper correction towards Rs 534.