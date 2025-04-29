Bajaj Finance Q4 results: Net profit up 17% at Rs 4,480 crore; stock split, bonus issue declared

Bajaj Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported a 17.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit during the January-March 2025 quarter. During the three months under review, profit came at Rs 4,479.57 crore as against Rs 3,824.53 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The non-banking financial company's (NBFC's) revenue from operations jumped 23.65 per cent to Rs 16,359.14 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 13,230.07 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses surged 30.52 per cent to Rs 12,830.18 crore YoY.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 26 per cent to Rs 4,16,661 crore as of March 31, 2025, from Rs 3,30,615 crore as of March 31, 2024. AUM grew by Rs 18,618 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net interest income increased by 22 per cent in Q4 FY25 to Rs 9,807 crore from Rs 8,013 crore in Q4 FY24.

Loan losses and provisions for Q4 FY25 came at Rs 2,329 crore as against Rs 1,310 crore in Q4 FY24. In Q4 FY25, the company said it made an additional provision of Rs 359 crore on account of the redevelopment of its ECL model. Excluding this, loan losses and provisions for Q4 FY25 amounted to Rs 1,970 crore.

The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 44 per equity share for FY25. "The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 44 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 (2200 per cent) for FY25 (Previous year Rs 36 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each Le. 1800 per cent)," it stated.

It has also announced a stock split along with bonus issuance of shares. "The Board of Directors has approved, subject to shareholder approval, the sub-division of the face value of shares from Rs 2 to Re 1 fully paid equity shares, and the issue of 4 fully paid bonus equity shares of face value Re 1 for every 1 fully paid equity share of face value Re 1. The bonus issue reflects the Company's strong financial position, robust reserves, and positive growth outlook," Bajaj Finance said.

The quarterly earnings were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, Bajaj Finance shares shed 0.03 per cent to close at Rs 9,089.30.