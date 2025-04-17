Bajaj Finance shares give up Rs 9,000 mark, should you buy on dips?

Shares of Bajaj Finance have given up the Rs 9,000 mark after two sessions. The large cap stock slipped 1.11% to an intraday low of Rs 8953.95 in early deals on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 9054.85 on BSE. On April 15 too, the stock closed at Rs 9142 on BSE. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9260 in the same session.

Meanwhile, in the current session, market cap of Bajaj Finance fell to Rs 5.58 lakh crore. Total 6202 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.57 crore on Thursday.

The stock has gained 25.50% in the last three months and risen 30% this year.

With the stock witnessing profitbooking and taking a U turn, analysts expect consolidation in the near term.

Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research, Religare Broking said, “The price is likely to move in consolidation due to profit booking from higher levels and there is also a common gap near Rs 8900 level. Currently, short-term moving average 50-Day EMA is trading at Rs 8480 with ATR at 243. On weekly charts the stock has strong support near Rs 8100 - Rs 8200 and formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern last week which signifies trend continuation. As per current price action, the best strategy to deploy is 'Buy on Dips' for the near term. Considering all the factors on the technical chart, fresh buying can be initiated near Rs 8700-8800 zone for the target price of 10,000 with trailing stop loss with 50-Day EMA for existing long positions.”

Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox said, "Bajaj Finance is exhibiting signs of consolidation after a recent rally. The stock is trading in a no-trade zone, lacking immediate directional clarity. Notably, a negative RSI divergence is visible on the daily chart, indicating weakening momentum despite higher price levels, and suggesting potential profit-booking around the Rs 9,200 mark. Technically, the stock remains above key moving averages, but the RSI has failed to mirror recent highs, reinforcing the divergence signal. Volume activity also hints at reduced bullish enthusiasm. A prudent buying opportunity may emerge in the Rs 8,700–Rs 8,500 range, which aligns with the 20- and 50-day moving averages, offering a more favorable risk-reward setup. Traders are advised to wait for a dip or confirmation before entering fresh long positions."

Ventura Securities has assigned a price target of Rs 10,205 in 24 months to Bajaj Finance.

"Bajaj Finance has demonstrated remarkable growth, logging a 29% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in Assets Under Management (AUM) over the last decade. The company’s diverse portfolio and its strategic partnership with Bharti Airtel are significant factors contributing to its expansion. Although BFL is facing challenges related to credit costs, especially in the used car financing sector, its robust risk management approaches and emphasis on technology position it favorably for ongoing growth. According to Ventura, Bajaj Finance's AUM is projected to rise by 25% annually in the upcoming years," said Ventura.

Bajaj Finance's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 60.1, which signals the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Bajaj Finance stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

Bajaj Finance reported a 18% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 4,308 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 3,639 crore during the same period last year. Additionally, net interest income surged by 23% in Q3 FY25, climbing to Rs 9,382 crore from Rs 7,655 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period.

