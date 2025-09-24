FII holding at 11-quarter high! NBFC stock hits record high, overbought on charts; what's next?

Shares of Bajaj Finance hit their record high amid correction in the broader market today. The NBFC stock, in which FII stake stands at a 11-quarter high of 19.3, rose to a peak of Rs 1035.95 against the previous close of Rs 1025.65 on BSE. Market cap of Bajaj Finance slipped to Rs 6.40 lakh crore. Total 3.52 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 36.26 crore on Wednesday.

The stock has gained 48.35% this year. On the other hand, its parent index Sensex has risen 4% in 2025.

The stock is overbought on charts with a RSI of 74.8. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Bajaj Finance stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be Rs 1, 000 and resistance at Rs 1036 . A decisive move above the Rs 1,036 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 1060 . The expected trading range will be between Rs 990 and Rs 1060 for the short-term."

Meanwhile, Axis Securities has a buy call on the large cap stock with a price target of Rs 1,043- Rs 1,085. Stop Loss can be fixed at Rs 935.

"Bajaj Finance has staged a decisive breakout above its consolidation range of Rs 970–856 on the weekly chart, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling the end of consolidation and a continuation of the medium-term uptrend. The stock maintains a higher high–higher low structure and trades comfortably above its rising trendline, underscoring sustained buying interest. A close above the weekly upper Bollinger Band has further generated a fresh buy signal. Momentum indicators reinforce the bullish setup, with the weekly RSI firmly above 50 and delivering a crossover above its reference line, adding strength to the positive outlook," said the brokerage.

LKP Securities' Senior Technical Analyst Rupak De has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 1050. Stop loss can be fixed at Rs 944.

"The stock has staged a strong recovery from August lows near Rs 850, comfortably trading above the 21-EMA, highlighting a firm bullish trend. However, RSI above 80 indicates overbought conditions, raising the risk of a near-term pause or profit booking. Volumes have picked up, confirming strong participation in the upmove. While the trend remains positive, the overextended momentum suggests chances of consolidation before the next leg higher. Fresh longs should be taken on corrections for better risk management," said De.