Suzlon Energy, Bajaj Housing, Tata Power & BSE: Trading strategies by market expert

Market expert Raghvendra Singh on Friday suggested a 'buy-on-dip' strategy for benchmark Nifty50 in the near term. "The index could hit 26,000-plus level at the start of October. On the lower end, 25,200 would act as support," he told Business Today.

On Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd, Singh said, "The stock has been trading in a range between Rs 114 and Rs 110. As long as it is sustaining below Rs 130, there is no upside in the stock. Only if it moves above Rs 130, the stock may see an upward trend."

Advertisement

Related Articles

Regarding Suzlon Energy Ltd, he expects the counter to hit Rs 80 level within one to two months. "The stock is likely to move upward on monthly charts. So, one can stay invested and consider adding more if it slips to Rs 55-56 levels to average your cost," Singh added.

On Tata Power Company Ltd, Singh noted that the stock can hit Rs 450-500 levels in the next 2-3 months, while advising placing a stop loss at Rs 380.

On BSE Ltd, Singh said, "Definitely stay invested in the counter. Keep adding more if you get the stock at lower levels. It's a good company and we all know that. There are only two exchanges -- NSE and BSE -- out of which BSE is already listed, while NSE is yet to come. NSE's valuation is much higher than BSE's, so BSE is available at attractive valuations. So, one should absolutely hold it and keep adding more on dips."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, domestic benchmarks declined today, snapping a three-day gaining streak due to profit-taking in select blue-chip shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 388 points or 0.47 per cent to close at 82,626. The 50-share NSE Nifty index slipped 97 points or 0.38 per cent to end at 25,327.