Bajaj Finance shares tumble 7% on Q2 earnings, here's the trigger 

Shares of Bajaj Finance slumped over 7% in early deals on Tuesday after the NBFC's Q2 earnings. The NBFC stock fell 7.19% to Rs 1,008 today against the previous close of Rs 1085.40. Market cap of Bajaj Finance fell to Rs 6.31 lakh crore. Total 3.84 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 39.13 crore.

Investor sentiment in Bajaj Finance turned weak after the management revised its FY26 AUM growth guidance to 22-23% (from 24-25%) to reflect the growth moderation in the MSME segment and a lower growth guidance in the mortgage (BHFL) portfolio. It expects AUM growth of 23%/25% in FY26/FY27E. The stock has gained 49% in a year and risen 46% this year.

The firm announced a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4,948 crore for the July–September quarter of FY26, reflecting a 23 per cent year-on-year increase from Rs 4,014 crore in the same period last year. The company's net interest income (NII) rose 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,785 crore, while net total income increased 20 per cent to Rs 13,170 crore. Assets under management (AUM) climbed 24 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 4,62,261 crore as of 30 September 2025 after a quarterly increase of Rs 20,811 crore.