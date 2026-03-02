US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: The president said during an unrelated event at the White House that from the beginning, the US has projected that time frame but “we have the capability to go far longer than that.”

He then said he wouldn’t get “bored” of continuing the operation over such time. “I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about this.”

"We will finish this on America first conditions of President Trump's choosing, nobody else's as it should be," Pete Hegseth, US Defense Chief said on Monday.

This is not Iraq, this is not endless I was there for both our generation knows better and so does this president. This operation is a clear, devastating, decisive mission. Destroy the missile threat, destroy the Navy, no nukes," Hegseth said.

Since the US-Israel strikes started on Saturday, as many as 555 people have been killed in Iran, said its state media. On the other hand, WHO has asked all parties to ensure that civilian lives are spared, and for their absolute protection.