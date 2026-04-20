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Bank of Maharashtra Q4 results 2026, dividend amount announcement date and time - MAHABANK quarterly earnings schedule

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 results 2026, dividend amount announcement date and time - MAHABANK quarterly earnings schedule

In Q3 FY26, BoM reported a 26.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,779.33 crore, compared with Rs 1,406.45 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Apr 20, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Bank of Maharashtra Q4 results 2026, dividend amount announcement date and time - MAHABANK quarterly earnings scheduleShares of BoM were last seen trading 0.58 per cent higher at Rs 73.14 in Monday's early session. (Pic source: AI generated image for representational purposes)

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) is set to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026. The PSU lender will also consider proposals for recommending a final dividend and raising capital via bonds or other instruments.

BoM Q4 results: Date and time

"We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Monday, 20th April, 2026, inter-alia, to: Consider & Approve the Audited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026," it stated in an exchange filing.

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BoM added that it would also consider the proposal for recommendation of a final dividend on equity shares for FY 2025–26, along with a proposal related to bond or capital raising.

While the exact timing of the results announcement has not been officially disclosed, the lender is likely to declare its January–March quarter earnings during market hours on April 20.

Previous quarter performance

In Q3 FY26, BoM reported a 26.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,779.33 crore, compared with Rs 1,406.45 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased 16.27 per cent YoY to Rs 3,422 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 2,943 crore in Q3 FY25. Total business rose 17.24 per cent YoY to Rs 5,95,163 crore.

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Shares of BoM were last seen trading 0.58 per cent higher at Rs 73.14 in Monday's early session. At this level, the stock has gained 22.76 per cent over the past six months.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 20, 2026 10:09 AM IST
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