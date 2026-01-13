Bank of Maharashtra shares rise ahead of Q3 results; dividend in focus, check target price

Technical analysts continue to remain positive on Bank of Maharashtra ahead of its quarterly results. Analysts tracking the stock believe that the lender may deliver up to double-digit gains in the near-term thanks to strong chart patterns, improving price moments and healthy volumes.

Investors should know that Maharashtra Bank is set to announce its results for the December 2025 quarter on Tuesday, January 13. The company board will also consider and approve an interim dividend for the given quarter. The PSU lender will host its analyst concall on Tuesday itself at 4.30 pm.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bank of Maharashtra continues to exhibit a strong bullish technical structure, trading in a well-defined uptrend, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, which confirms sustained buying interest across market phases. Prices have recently broken above a key resistance zone, signaling a decisive shift in market sentiment and opening the door for further upside potential, said Master Capital Services.

Importantly, the stock is trading comfortably above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, highlighting strong trend alignment across short, medium, and long-term timeframes. The rising slope of these moving averages further reinforces the strength of the prevailing trend. The stock has given breakout from a rising channel, an indication of strong relative strength, it said.

"The RSI is hovering in the bullish zone, sustaining above the 60 mark, which reflects healthy momentum without entering extreme overbought territory. The MACD remains in positive territory with a bullish crossover, signaling continuation of the upward move. We recommend partial buying at Rs 63.50 and rest on fall close to Rs 59, with a target price of Rs 72-75 with a stop loss at Rs 56," Master added.

Advertisement

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra jumped more than 2 per cent to Rs 65.14 on Tuesday, with a total market capitalization close to Rs 50,000 crore. The stock has gained more than 12 per cent in the last one month, while it has gained nearly 40 per cent in the last one year. The Multibagger stock has zoomed nearly 350 per cent in the last five years.

Bank of Maharashtra continues to exhibit a positive technical structure. The stock is trading above its 20 and 50 DEMA, reflecting sustained buying interest and a healthy short-term trend, said Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

"The DMI indicator shows dominance of the positive DI line, while ADX above the 30 confirms strengthening trend momentum. This combination suggests that bulls remain in control. Investors can continue to hold existing positions or consider fresh buying with a stop loss placed at 60 . On the upside, the stock has the potential to move towards the 67 zone in the near term," he said.