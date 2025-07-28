BEL Q1 FY26 results: Profit climbs 23% to Rs 970 crore; revenue up 5%

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Monday recorded a 22.62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its June 2025 quarter consolidated net profit. During the quarter under review, profit attributable to owners came at Rs 969.91 crore as against Rs 791 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations moved up 4.62 per cent YoY to Rs 4,439.74 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4,243.57 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the Navratna defence PSU, its order book position reached Rs 74,859 crore as of July 1, 2025.

Sharing his views after the quarterly results, Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital stated that the state-run defence company works closely with DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and is expected to receive orders. Any dip from current levels towards Rs 370 should be considered a long-term buying opportunity, the market expert told Business Today.

BEL has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 53.85 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 16.36. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 7.23 with a return on equity (RoE) of 30.39. As of June 2025, promoters held a 51.14 per cent stake in the state-run defence player.

Meanwhile, BEL shares settled 1.48 per cent lower at Rs 389.35 today. At this closing value, the stock has rallied 50.79 per cent in the last six months.

The stock recorded heavy trading volume on BSE as around 16.40 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume 5.30 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 63.82 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,84,606.24 crore.