BEL Q2 results: Profit up 18% at Rs 1,286 crore; revenue jumps 26%

State-run Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Friday posted a 17.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the July-September 2025-26 quarter (Q2 FY26). During the quarter under review, profit stood at Rs 1,286.13 crore as against Rs 1,091.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations grew by 25.75 per cent to Rs 5,763.65 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 4,583.41 crore in the corresponding period last year.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, BEL reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,255.26 crore, up from Rs 1,867.41 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations for the period stood at Rs 10,180.48 crore, compared to Rs 8,782.18 crore in the corresponding half of the previous fiscal.

The defence PSU has recently bagged additional orders worth Rs 732 crore since its last disclosure on October 22, 2025.

According to a BSE filing, the key orders include Software Defined Radios (SDRs), tank sub-systems, communication equipment, missile components, financial management software, cybersecurity solutions, upgrades, spares and related services.

Meanwhile, shares of BEL rose 3.32 per cent to touch a day high of Rs 423.60 following the release of its earnings.

From a technical standpoint, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 60.16. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 56.13/55.95 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 17.69. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 7.50/7.52 with a return on equity (RoE) of 31.50. According to Trendlyne data, BEL has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 51.14 per cent stake in the state-run defence player.