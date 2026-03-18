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BEML shares rise on first overseas metro rolling stock order

BEML shares rise on first overseas metro rolling stock order

For the quarter ended December, BEML posted a net loss of Rs 22.38 crore, reversing from a net profit of Rs 24.41 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Mar 18, 2026 3:48 PM IST
BEML shares rise on first overseas metro rolling stock orderIn a regulatory filing, BEML said it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of standard gauge metro rolling stock for a project in the African region.

Shares of BEML Ltd traded higher on Wednesday after the state-run company announced securing its first-ever overseas order for metro rolling stock. The stock settled 3.31 per cent higher at Rs 1,561.

In a regulatory filing, BEML said it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of standard gauge metro rolling stock for a project in the African region.

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The company added that the order, valued at around $60 million, involves the supply of stainless-steel standard gauge metro rolling stock.

For the quarter ended December, BEML posted a net loss of Rs 22.38 crore, reversing from a net profit of Rs 24.41 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the bottom-line setback, the company's revenue showed a decent uptick. Revenue for the quarter rose 23.69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,083.27 crore, compared with Rs 875.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the counter is trading above the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) but below the 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 40.73. A level below 30 is defined as oversold, while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

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The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50.75/24.23 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.09. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 30.76/64.43 with a return on equity (RoE) of 10.03. According to Trendlyne data, BEML has a one-year beta of 1.45, indicating high volatility.

BEML, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, operates in strategic sectors such as defence, railways, mining, power and construction. As of December 2025, the government held a 54.03 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 18, 2026 3:48 PM IST
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