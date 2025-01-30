scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Bharat Electronics shares jump 5% post Q3 results; details here

Feedback

Bharat Electronics shares jump 5% post Q3 results; details here

BEL Q3 results: The state-run firm's revenue from operations moved up 39.14 per cent to Rs 5,756.12 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 4,136.69 crore in the corresponding period last year.

BEL Q3 results: Profit came at Rs 1,316.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 893.30 crore in the year-ago period. BEL Q3 results: Profit came at Rs 1,316.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 893.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) recorded a sharp uptick on Thursday the defence PSU reported a 47.32 per cent rise, year-on-year (YoY) in its December 2024 quarter net profit. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 1,316.06 crore as against Rs 893.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Related Articles

The state-run firm's revenue from operations moved up 39.14 per cent to Rs 5,756.12 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 4,136.69 crore in the corresponding period last year.

"Up to 3rd Quarter of FY 2024-25, BEL achieved a turnover of Rs 14,173.68 crore as against Rs 11,484.92 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit before tax (PBT) has increased to Rs 4,242.37 crore from Rs 2,948.95 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. The profit after tax (PAT) has increased to Rs 3,183.47 crore from Rs 2,236.48 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year," BEL stated.

The order book position of the company as on January 1, 2025, stood at Rs 71,100 crore, it added.

The quarterly results were announced during market hours today. BEL shares jumped 4.87 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 280.20. The stock eventually settled 4.38 per cent up at Rs 278.90. At this price, the scrip has slipped 12.30 per cent in the past six months.

BEL saw high trading volume on BSE today as around 20.10 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 7.51 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 55.09 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,03,869.73 crore.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 42.98 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 11.23. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 6.22 with a return on equity (RoE) of 26.12.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 30, 2025, 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Bharat Electronics Ltd
Bharat Electronics Ltd