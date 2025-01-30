Bharat Electronics shares jump 5% post Q3 results; details here

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) recorded a sharp uptick on Thursday the defence PSU reported a 47.32 per cent rise, year-on-year (YoY) in its December 2024 quarter net profit. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 1,316.06 crore as against Rs 893.30 crore in the year-ago period.

The state-run firm's revenue from operations moved up 39.14 per cent to Rs 5,756.12 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 4,136.69 crore in the corresponding period last year.

"Up to 3rd Quarter of FY 2024-25, BEL achieved a turnover of Rs 14,173.68 crore as against Rs 11,484.92 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit before tax (PBT) has increased to Rs 4,242.37 crore from Rs 2,948.95 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. The profit after tax (PAT) has increased to Rs 3,183.47 crore from Rs 2,236.48 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year," BEL stated.

The order book position of the company as on January 1, 2025, stood at Rs 71,100 crore, it added.

The quarterly results were announced during market hours today. BEL shares jumped 4.87 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 280.20. The stock eventually settled 4.38 per cent up at Rs 278.90. At this price, the scrip has slipped 12.30 per cent in the past six months.

BEL saw high trading volume on BSE today as around 20.10 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 7.51 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 55.09 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,03,869.73 crore.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 42.98 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 11.23. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 6.22 with a return on equity (RoE) of 26.12.