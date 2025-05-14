Bharat Forge stock climbs 4% amid high volumes

Bharat Forge witnessed a notable increase in its stock price today, surging by 3.90% to reach Rs 1250.80. This surge was characterised by high trading volumes, reflecting robust investor interest. As a result, Bharat Forge emerged as one of the top gainers in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index, which tracks the performance of mid-sized companies. The company's prominent positioning in this index underscores its strong market position within this segment.

Bharat Forge has consistently demonstrated financial strength, as evidenced by its recent quarterly performance. For the quarter ending March 2025, the company reported a revenue of Rs 3,852.60 crore, marking an increase from Rs 3,475.55 crore in December 2024. Net profit also saw growth, rising to Rs 284.90 crore from Rs 214.32 crore in the previous quarter. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased to Rs 5.92 from Rs 4.54, reflecting enhanced shareholder value. Over the past five years, Bharat Forge has significantly expanded its revenue, from Rs 6,336.26 crore in 2021 to Rs 15,122.80 crore in 2025, and turned a loss of Rs -96.99 crore in 2021 into a profit of Rs 916.98 crore in 2025.

The financial growth of Bharat Forge over recent years highlights its strong recovery and solidifies its position in the mid-sized company market. The company's ability to increase revenue and profit consistently signals a positive outlook to investors. Bharat Forge's performance places it as a formidable player in the industrial sector, setting a benchmark for mid-cap companies. As it continues to expand its financial metrics, Bharat Forge remains an attractive prospect for investors seeking growth within the manufacturing industry. The company's robust financial health and market position are likely to support its ongoing success and investor confidence.