Earnings effect: Garden Reach shares rise 14%, cross Rs 2,000 mark after eight sessions 

Shares of defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) rose over 14% in early deals today on stellar Q4 earnings. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.90 per equity share for FY25, subject to the approval of the shareholders. The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the 109th AGM of the company.

The multibagger stock zoomed 14.55% to Rs 2191.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 24,358 crore. On BSE, around 2.93 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 62.40 crore. The stock crossed the Rs 2,000 mark after eight sessions. On April 30 this year, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2044. Since then it has traded below Rs 2000 on an intraday basis.

The multibagger defence stock climbed 116% in a year and rallied 319% in three years.

Net profit climbed 118.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 244.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2025 against a net profit of Rs 111.6 crore in the year ago period.

The company's revenue from operations climbed 61.7% YoY to Rs 1,642 crore against Rs 1,015.7 crore in the March 2024 quarter. EBITDA rose 141.8% to Rs 219 crore in Q4 over Rs 90.6 crore a year ago.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4FY25 came at Rs 21.32 against Rs 9.74 in Q4FY24.

Profit After Tax (PAT) in FY25 came at Rs 527 crore in FY25 as against Rs 357 Crore in FY24, clocking a growth of 48% (Y-o-Y).

Earnings per share (EPS) for FY25 is Rs 46.04 against Rs 31.19 in FY24.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization climbed 42% to Rs 756 crore in FY25 against Rs 534 crore in FY24.

Revenue from operations climbed 41% to Rs 5,076 Crore in FY25 from Rs 3,593 Crore in FY24.

Cmde Hari PR, IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, said, "Happy to report yet another set of strong numbers. With our strong order book, production maturity of the ongoing projects and order visibility, including in the commercial shipbuilding segment, I am confident of even better performance during the current financial year."

Garden Reach Shipbuilders& Engineers is mainly engaged in the construction of warships.