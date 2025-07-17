Sensex sheds 375 points, Nifty at 25,112; stock market strategy for July 18

Following an initial upward trend, the Indian benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, fell on Thursday, owing to mixed global cues and ongoing caution in the US-India trade talks.

The BSE Sensex closed the day at 82,259.24, down 375.24 points or 0.45 percent. The NSE Nifty fell 100.60 points, or 0.40 percent, to settle at 25,111.45.

IT stocks such as Tech Mahindra, which fell 2.76 percent to Rs 1563.50, and Infosys, which plunged 1.61 percent, led the losers on the Sensex. They were followed by HCL Technologies, Eternal, TCS, Larsen & Toubro, and Axis Bank, which fell up to 1.2 percent.

Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank contributed most to the Sensex's fall.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, said the markets largely remained in the negative zone amid uncertainty over the impending announcement of the India-US tariff outcome, as investors resorted to selling in banking, IT, and oil & gas shares that led to the downfall in key benchmarks.

“Once the deal is announced and if it suits the interests of both the countries, there will be relief in the markets, and we may see a short-term spurt, else the sluggish to pessimistic mood could continue. Also, the ongoing earnings season will have a bearing on the markets, and investors would take positions based on how the results pan out going ahead,” Tapse said.

The BSE Bankex fell 0.51 percent or 326.67 points, to settle at 63,586.81. The realty index rose 1.22 percent, while the IT sector fell 1.33 percent, leading the losers on the BSE.

Market Outlook:

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the hourly chart shows a consolidation breakout is visible, indicating weakening bullish momentum.

“The current sentiment appears bearish and may drag Nifty towards the 24,920–24,900 zone in the short term. On the higher side, 25,260 is likely to remain a strong resistance,” Rupak said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said the Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally lower as investors exercised caution amid subdued Q1 earnings announcements, particularly in the technology and banking sectors.

“Market participants remained sidelined due to elevated valuations of large-cap stocks and FII outflows owing to the uncertainty regarding the US-India trade deal; however, any positive developments could amplify market sentiment. Despite the muted trend, strong domestic liquidity and selective buying in realty and consumption theme stocks helped to limit the downside, keeping the broader market in a range-bound phase. The domestic macro fundamentals, like GDP growth and the stable inflationary trend, remain supportive in the medium to long term," Nair said.

On BSE, 4,199 stocks traded today, of which 2,007 advanced, 2,040 declined, and 152 remained unchanged.