BHEL bags order worth Rs 7,500 crore; stock up 3%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday said it secured a contract worth Rs 7,500 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL). "Letter of Intent (LOI) received on March 20, 2025, for EPC package for 1x800 MW Ukai Extn Unit No. 7 TPS in Tapi District, Gujarat, India," the state-run firm said in a BSE filing.

Related Articles

After the order win, BHEL shares climbed 3.48 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 213.65. Last checked, the stock was up 2.81 per cent at Rs 212.25. At this price, it has shed 8.98 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Around 3.57 lakh shares were last seen changing hands today. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 4.91 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 7.53 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 73,854.56 crore. There were 14,14,217 sell orders against buy orders of 1,80,483 shares.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 62.80. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 149.47 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.42 with a return on equity (RoE) of 2.01. According to Trendlyne data, BHEL has a one-year beta of 2.1, indicating high volatility.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India engaged in the design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services with over 180 product offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of the core sectors of the economy.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 63.17 per cent stake in the PSU.