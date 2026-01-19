Business Today
BHEL Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 189%, stock falls

BHEL shares slipped 2.15% to Rs 259.85 against the previous close of Rs 265.55. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 90,481 crore.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 19, 2026 4:33 PM IST
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) were trading lower on Monday after the PSU announced its Q3 earnings.  Net profit zoomed 189% to Rs 390 crore in Q3 against Rs 134.7 crore on a year-on-year basis. 

Profitability was boosted by a higher other income component. However, BHEL shares slipped 2.15% to Rs 259.85 against the previous close of Rs 265.55. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 90,481 crore.Later, the stock ended 0.94% lower at Rs 263.05 against the previous close of Rs 265.55.  

BHEL's revenue rose 16.4% at Rs 8,473 crore in Q3 against Rs 7,277 crore a year ago. Other income in Q3 more than doubled to Rs 219 crore against Rs 108 crore (YoY). EBITDA climbed 79% to Rs 546 crore in Q3 against Rs 304.5 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin came at 6.4% in Q3 against 4.2% margin on a YoY basis. 

The combination of strong EBITDA growth and margin expansion showcases BHEL's comprehensive operational strength and market positioning. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:20 PM IST
