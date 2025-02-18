scorecardresearch
BHEL shares dive 5% as US firm Ducon initiates arbitration

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) shares tanked 5.09 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a low of Rs 183.60. Today's fall in the share price came after the state-run firm said a US-based company, Ducon, had initiated arbitration against it.

"BHEL-BAP Ranipet hereby intimate that a claim of $30,89,179.05 & Rs 3,78,64,057.80 respectively plus interest has been made by M/s DUCON TECHNOLOGIES INC, USA and M/s DUCON INFRATECHNOLOGIES LTD, (Formerly known as Ducon Technologies (I) Pvt. Ltd.), Thane, India, against BAP-Ranipet and an arbitrator has been appointed on 17.02.2025 by Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA), New Delhi and the same is being defended by BHEL," the PSU stated in a BSE filing.

Around 6.09 lakh shares were last seen changing hands today. The figure was slightly lower than the two-week average volume of 6.41 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 11.44 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 64,365.94 crore.

The scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 35.27. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 129.86 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.61. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.42 with a return on equity (RoE) of 2.01.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services with over 180 product offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of the core sectors of the economy.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 18, 2025, 1:26 PM IST
