BHEL's Rs 2,600-crore order win likely to move the stock today, check details

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a state-run engineering company, are in news today after the state-run firm said it has won a significant order worth around ₹2,600 crore from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Limited.

BHEL stock ended 0.86% higher at Rs 216.90 on Wednesday agaisnt the previous close of Rs 215.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 75,525 crore.

Total 1.53 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.31 crore.

The order involves supplying key equipment, including the boiler, turbine, and generator, for the 1x800 MW Anuppur thermal power project located in Madhya Pradesh. The project will utilise supercritical technology, and the associated equipment will be produced at BHEL's facilities in Trichy and Haridwar. The completion timeline for the supply has been set at 58 months.

This latest order from MB Power highlights BHEL's stronghold in the power equipment sector, particularly in supercritical technology. The announcement comes as a positive development amid recent financial challenges, bringing optimism for future growth prospects. The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is expected to be finalised soon, with BHEL confirming no interest held by the promoter or group companies in MB Power. Industry analysts view this as a strategic win that could enhance BHEL's market position and contribute to stabilising its financial performance.

The company's recent performance in the power sector includes securing an order for six 800 MW steam turbine generators and collaborating with a global OEM for a 6,000 MW HVDC terminal project. Despite reporting a net loss of ₹455.4 crore in the first quarter ending 30 June 2025, mainly due to increased expenses, BHEL's revenue from operations saw a marginal increase of 0.4% compared to the same period last year.