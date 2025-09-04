Top stocks in news: BHEL, Aptus Value, Swiggy, RailTel Corp, Force Motors, Religare, NTPC

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Wednesday ahead of the GST council's meeting on slab rationalization amid geopolitical concerns. BSE Sensex surged 409.83 points, or 0.51 per cent, to settle at 80,567.71, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 135.45 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 24,715.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, September 04, 2025:



Q1 results: Companies including BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Valecha Engineering, 3B Films, Laser Diamonds, SGL Resources, and Transpact Enterprises will announce their results for the June 2025 quarter later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of NTPC, Oil India, ONGC, Kalyan Jewellers, Allied Digital Services, AIA Engineering, Apollo Pipes, Asahi Songwon, ASI Industries, Baid Finserv, Bharat Bijlee, BMW Industries, Clean Science and Technology, Finolex Cables, Finolex Industries, GIC of India, Gujarat Gas, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Indoco Remedies, Kopran, Mazda Metro Brands, NIIT, NRB Bearings and more will trade ex-dividend today.

GST-led sectors: The GST Council has announced sharp reductions in GST rates across a wide range of items including daily essentials (FMCG), healthcare products, education supplies, electronic goods, farm equipment, insurance, and automobiles. There will now be only two tax slabs: 5 per cent and 18 per cent.The revised rates will come into effect from September 22.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India: Westbridge Capital is likely to exit the housing finance company by selling 8.23 crore shares, representing a 16.4 per cent equity stake, in a deal valued at Rs 2,600 crore, with a floor price of Rs 316 per share.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods major has accepted a letter of intent (LOI) from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) for the supply of equipment (boiler, turbine, generator) for the 1x800 MW Anuppur Thermal Power Project. The contract is valued at Rs 2,600 crore.

Swiggy: Food delivery platform Swiggy has increased its platform fee to Rs 15 per order, marking the third hike in three weeks. The fee was briefly raised to Rs 14 on Independence Day, before reverting to Rs 12.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway firm has bagged a Rs 14.94 crore order from the Ministry of Home Affairs for supplying and installing IP-based CCTV surveillance systems, with execution running till September 2030.

Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate company's subsidiary Prestige Office Ventures has received a show cause notice from the Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence, Hyderabad, demanding Rs 160.82 crore, along with an equivalent amount in penalty and applicable interest.

Religare Enterprises: The financial services company has secured NSE & BSE nod to raise Rs 1,500 crore via 6.38 crore convertible warrants at R 235 each on a preferential basis.

Force Motors: The automobile company sold 2,403 vehicles in August 2025, a 4.52 per cent increase from 2,299 vehicles sold in the same month last year. Domestic sales grew 6.6 per cent to 2,295 vehicles, and exports, however, dropped 26.02 per cent to 108 vehicles in the same period.

Poly Medicure: The medical device company has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 90 per cent stake in PendraCare Group, consisting of PendraCare Holdings and Wellinq Medical, from Wellinq Holdings BV, at an enterprise value of Euro 18.3 million. The remaining 10 per cent stake will be acquired in 2030, based on actual EBITDA for CY29.

Highway Infrastructure: The infrastructure company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for user fee collection on the 4-lane Greenfield Expressway spur from Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield Expressway near Bandikui to Jaipur in Rajasthan. The contract is valued at Rs 18.97 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Model.

Redington: The technology solutions provider Redington has announced a strategic distribution agreement with CrowdStrike to bring the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform to its customers and partners across India. This partnership aims to expand Redington’s channel reach and strengthen CrowdStrike’s regional ecosystem.

Sharika Enterprises: The power transmission and distribution company has secured a repeat order from JSW Steel for 220kV Extra High Voltage (EHV) cable installation at its Dolvi plant in Maharashtra. This is the second order from the same plant after Sharika (SEL) successfully completed a previous 220kV EHV cable installation, testing, and commissioning project covering 4 km.

GHV Infra Projects: The infra company has received a letter of intent (LoI) from GHV (India) for the engineering and construction of integrated redevelopment of a railway station under South Eastern Railway, located in Jharkhand. The sub-contract is valued at approximately Rs 120 crore and is to be completed within three years from the commencement date.