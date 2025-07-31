BHEL, Varun Beverages, Maruti Suzuki, United Spirits, others to turn ex-dividend on Friday

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, REC Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Marico Ltd are among dozens of stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on August 1, Friday.

The Maruti Suzuki India board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 135 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 1 is the record date for the same.

The Varun Beverages board, at its meeting held on July 29, had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 0.5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the AGM. Friday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on and from August 5.

The United Spirits board, at its meeting held on May 20, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval by members at the 26th AGM. Friday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on or after September 4, the company informed stock exchanges.

The Eicher Motors board, at its meeting held on May 14, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 70 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each for approval by members at the 43rd AGM. Friday is the record date for the same.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Rs 0.5 per share), Cello World Ltd (Rs 1.5 per share), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (Rs 5 per share), Marico Ltd (Rs 7 per share), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (Rs 4.5 per share), PNB Housing Finance Ltd (Rs 5 per share), REC Ltd (Rs 4.6 per share) and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd (Rs 11 per share) would turn ex-dividend tomorrow.

Also, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd (Rs 5.2 per share), Balaji Amines Ltd (Rs 11 per share), Bata India Ltd (Rs 9 per share), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (Rs 1.3 per share), City Union Bank Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Data Patterns (India) Ltd (Rs 7.9 per share) and a dozen others would turn ex-dividend on Friday.

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 settled lower on Thursday. The BSE Sensex fell 296.28 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 81,185.58. The NSE Nifty50 declined 86.70 points, or 0.35 per cent, to end at 24,768.35.