Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Vedanta Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 3,185 crore, stock slips

Vedanta Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 3,185 crore, stock slips

Vedanta stock fell 2.28% to Rs 424.80 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 434.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.66 lakh crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 31, 2025 3:42 PM IST
Vedanta Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 3,185 crore, stock slips Net Profit slipped 11.7% to Rs 3,185 crore in Q1 against Rs 3,606 Cr on a year on yaer basis.

Shares of Vedanta slipped over 2% on Thursday after the metal and mining major reported its Q1 earnings. Net Profit slipped 11.7% to Rs 3,185 crore in Q1 against Rs 3,606 Cr  on a year on yaer basis.  However, revenue rose 5.8% to Rs 37,824 crore in the June quarter against Rs 35,764 Cr on a YoY basis. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

EBITDA came at flat at Rs 9,918 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin slipped to 26.20% in the June 2025 quarter against 27.80% (YoY). 

Vedanta's total income rose 5.7 percent to Rs 38,809 crore in the first quarter from Rs 36,698 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses climbed to Rs 32,756 crore in the June quarter from Rs 30,772 crore of June 2024 quarter of the previous fiscal.

Vedanta stock fell 2.28% to Rs 424.80 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 434.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.66 lakh crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today