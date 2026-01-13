Biocon shares in focus as drugmaker opens QIP; check details

Biocon shares will be in focus on Tuesday after the biotechnology major announced the opening of its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue post-market hours on January 12, 2026.

The company’s Fundraising Committee, which met on Monday, authorised the opening of the issue and approved the preliminary placement document. The committee has fixed the floor price for the issue at Rs 387.74 per equity share.

This floor price is at a premium to the stock's recent performance. On Monday, shares of Biocon settled 2 per cent lower at Rs 372.05 on the BSE against its previous close of Rs 379.65 apiece.

In its regulatory filing, the company said that it "may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the Issue". This is in accordance with the approval accorded by the shareholders through a special resolution passed at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 31, 2025.

The final issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.

The ‘relevant date’ for the issue has been fixed as January 12, 2026. The move follows the approval granted by the Board of Directors at its meeting held earlier on December 06, 2025.