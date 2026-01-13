Top stocks in news: TCS, Adani Energy, AR Wealth, HCL Tech, Biocon, NBCC, NLC India, KRBL

Indian benchmark indices managed a sharp rebound on Monday on the back of positive global cues and developments around US trade deal. The overall undertone remained positive.BSE Sensex jumped 301.93 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 83,878.17, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 106.95 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 25,790.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, January 12, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Quarterly results today: Companies including ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata Elxsi, 5paisa Capital, Just Dial, Bank of Maharashtra, Navkar Corporation, Oriental Hotels, Sigma Solve and others will release their quarterly earnings later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastructure shall trade ex-date for bonus issue today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major reported a 13.9 per cent YoY fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10,657 crore, while revenue increased 4.9 per cent YoY to Rs 67,087 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Ebit increased 7.9 per cent YoY to Rs 16,889 crore, while Ebit margins improved to 25.17 per cent for the quarter. It announced an interim dividend of Rs 11 apiece and special dividend of Rs 46 apiece.

Advertisement

HCL Technologies: The IT solutions player reported a 11.2 per cent YoY fall in net profit at Rs 4,076 crore but the revenue rose 13.3 per cent YoY to Rs 33,872 crore for the Q3FY26. Ebit increased 8 per cent YoY to Rs 6,285 crore, while Ebit margins fell to 18.55 crore for the reported quarter. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group firm's collection efficiency remained at 101.75 per cent, while system available remained at 99.69 per cent for the December 2025 quarter. The company installs 18.88 lakh new meters, taking total to 92.5 lakh smart meters, while order book remained at 2.46 crore meters with a revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore.

Advertisement

Anand Rathi Wealth: The wealth management services providers net profit jumped 29.6 per cent YoY to Rs 99.77 crore, while revenue grew 22.2 per cent YoY to Rs 289.6 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Its AUM for the quarter soared 30 per cent YoY to Rs 99,008 crore, while active client families grew 16 per cent YoY to 13,262.

NLC India: The company board has given in-principle approval for the listing of the company’s subsidiary, NLC India Renewables (NIRL), through the dilution of up to 25 per cent of its equity stake in one or more tranches via a public offer. It also has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.60 per share for FY26. The record date has been fixed as January 16.

NBCC: The state-run civil construction company has signed an MoU with Bharat Electronics for a healthcare manufacturing and service ecosystem, marking a strategic step into the healthcare infrastructure space with potential long-term growth opportunities.

LT Foods, KRBL: Shares of listed basmati rice exporters are expected to remain in focus on Tuesday, January 13, after the US announced a 25 per cent tariff on countries doing business with Iran. The development has raised concerns around potential indirect impact on exporters with a meaningful presence in key overseas markets.

Advertisement

Biocon: The Pharma and biological solutions company's board has approved the opening of the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue on January 12, with a floor price of Rs 387.74 per share. According to some media reports, citing sources, the issue size is likely to be around Rs 4,150 crore.

KP Green Engineering: The KP Group has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government for the development of renewable energy projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Gujarat. The has Group proposed to establish renewable energy projects with a total capacity of approximately 855 MW, comprising solar power projects and wind–solar hybrid projects.

Sical Logistics: The logistics solutions company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from South Eastern Coalfields for a project worth Rs 4,038 crore at the Porda Chimtapani Open Cast project in Chhattisgarh.