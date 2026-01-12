IREDA shares rise over 4% on Q3 earnings 

Shares of state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) rose over 4% on Monday after the firm reported its Q3 earnings. The green energy stock climbed 4.44% to Rs 142.45 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 136.65 on BSE. IREDA’s market cap rose to Rs 39,368 crore. IREDA shares saw a turnover of Rs 53.18 crore in the current session as 378.91 lakh shares changed hands.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 129.10 on November 9, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 222.75 on January 10, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 44.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The stock is trading 33.58% lower from its 52 week low. The Navratna company's net profit rose 37.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 584.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to Rs 425.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations in Q3 stood at Rs 2,130 crore rising 25 per cent from Rs 1,698 crore recorded in Q3 of the previous fiscal. The state-run lender's core earnings engine remained resilient during the quarter.

Net Interest Income (NII)—the difference between interest earned and interest expended—rose by 34.8 per cent. IREDA reported an NII of Rs 897.5 crore for the reported quarter against Rs 665.8 crore in the year-ago period.

IREDA is a Mini Ratna (Category - I) government enterprise. It is administratively controlled by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA has been actively promoting, developing, and extending financial assistance for new and renewable energy projects, as well as energy efficiency and conservation projects for over 36 years.