Biocon shares in focus today; here’s why

Biocon Ltd shares are likely to be in focus on Thursday following its move to consolidate its hold over its biosimilar arm, Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL).

On Wednesday, Biocon stock slipped 0.55 per cent to settle at Rs 364.55 apiece on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing post market hours on January 21, Biocon confirmed the completion of acquiring the balance 7,18,34,691 equity shares of Biocon Biologics from Mylan Inc. This tranche was acquired for a cash consideration of USD 200 million.

This marks the final step in a two-part transaction previously approved by the Board on December 06, 2025, which authorized the purchase of a total of 14,36,69,382 equity shares from Mylan Inc for an aggregate cash consideration of USD 400 million. The company had earlier intimated the exchanges on January 05, 2026, regarding the completion of the first tranche, comprising 7,18,34,691 shares, the company said.

Biocon now holds approximately 98 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of BBL on a fully diluted basis. The company plans to acquire all minority shareholdings and make Biocon Biologics a wholly-owned subsidiary by March 31, 2026, it said.

Earlier on January 14, 2026, Biocon announced the successful conclusion of a qualified institutions placement (QIP), raising Rs 4,150 crore. The issue saw the allotment of over 11.26 crore equity shares to eligible institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 368.35 per share.

The QIP witnessed strong interest from domestic and international investors, including marquee names like SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and JPMorgan Asset Management. The company had said that the proceeds would be primarily utilised to fund the cash consideration payable to Mylan Inc for the BBL stake acquisition and to repay debt availed for this purpose.

Separately, in a filing dated January 21, Biocon submitted a quarterly certificate confirming the utilization of proceeds from commercial papers (CPs) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company reported a total CP issuance of Rs 2,970 crore during the calendar year up to the December quarter.