Eternal, M&M, Mankind among 7 techno-funda picks; check price targets

Domestic brokerage firm BP equities has picked 7 stocks on techno-funda basis for the month July which may deliver decent returns to the investors in the near term. The list of these stocks includes names like Eternal, Birlasoft, Chennai, Petro, Mankind Pharma, M&M, Muthoot Finance and Dixon Technologies. Here's what BP Equities has to say about these stocks including their target prices and stop losses:



Birlasoft | Buy | Target Price: Rs 465 | Stop Loss: Rs 419

Birlasoft is making strides in securing near-term revenue visibility by enhancing its GTM engine and winning multi-year annuity contracts. The company is actively reinvesting in ERP and digital verticals, positioning itself to outgrow its FY25 lows. With a target price of Rs 465 and a stop loss at Rs 419, the stock shows signs of accumulation and a healthy uptrend, supported by a rising 10–20 day MA band and a series of higher lows since late April. This suggests a controlled uptrend with support during dips. The recent price compression into a tight range near the swing highs is forming a volatility contraction setup, often resolving with a directional breakout.



Chennai Petroleum Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 769 | Stop Loss: Rs 672

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is reinforcing its competitive edge through throughput leadership and new product entries. The company has achieved a crude throughput of 10.45 MMT and recorded its lowest Energy Intensity Index. Upgraded to a Schedule-A Central Public Sector Enterprise, it is progressing towards Navaratna status. The stock is recommended to buy at Rs 708-712 with a target price of Rs 769 and a stop loss of Rs 672, reflecting bullish momentum with RSI around 60. The MACD is in a bullish crossover zone, suggesting strengthening upside momentum.



Dixon Technologies (India)| Buy | Target Price: Rs 16,350 | Stop Loss: Rs 14,315

Dixon Technologies India is focusing on backwards integration across key components, which is expected to be margin accretive in the coming years. The company is ramping up exports, especially to North America and Africa, positioning itself as a fully integrated EMS and component manufacturing powerhouse. With a target price of Rs 16,360 and a stop loss of Rs 14,315, the stock's recent consolidation below a resistance cluster suggests potential for a breakout. A rounded base pattern is forming with higher lows, indicating a shift from weakness to accumulation.



Eternal | Buy | Target Price: Rs 278 | Stop Loss: Rs 249.5

Eternal Ltd., formerly known as Zomato Ltd., is maintaining its leadership in the food delivery market through user-friendly technology and a strong customer base. With a diversified business model across high-growth segments, the company generates substantial operating revenue from Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and District. The stock, with a target price of Rs 278 and a stop loss at Rs 249.50, exhibits a well-structured uptrend and potential for an accelerated move above the Rs 265–270 supply zone. The 10–20 day MA cloud closely hugging the price acts as a rolling support zone.



Mankind Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,530 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,245

Mankind Pharma is leveraging its leadership position in the IPM and its focus on chronic expansion to enhance financial performance. The acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines has strengthened its portfolio in high-margin, high-entry-barrier segments. The stock, suggested to buy between Rs 2350-2365 for a target of Rs 2530 and a stop loss of Rs 2245, may fill a Fair Value Gap in the near term, indicating bullish potential. A double bottom structure is visible near the ₹2,300 zone, further validating demand absorption in that area.



Mahindra & Mahindra | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,379 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,055

Mahindra & Mahindra is set for a robust near-term performance driven by new model launches and a favourable consumption scenario. The company’s emphasis on premium SUV and EV variants supports strong pricing power and robust margins. Buying is suggested at Rs 3160-3175, targeting Rs 3379, with a stop loss of Rs 3055, as the stock consolidates just below a multi-month resistance zone. The current tight sideways consolidation following a sharp rise resembles a bullish flag, suggesting a potential breakout continuation.



Muthoot Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,776 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,544

Muthoot Finance remains a dominant player in the gold loan segment with impressive growth in gold loan AUM and superior capital efficiency. The company maintains strong asset quality with disciplined collections and efficient auction recoveries. Recommended for purchase between Rs 2620-2640 for a target of Rs 2776 and a stop loss of Rs 2544, the stock is consolidating after a strong rally, indicating potential for further upside. The 10–20 day MA cloud is steeply rising, providing strong dynamic support.