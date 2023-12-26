Birlasoft, Persistent Systems, Coforge, MCX: How MF favourite shares fared in 2023

Eight of mutual fund (MF) favourite stocks, where domestic funds owned over 20 per cent stake in the September quarter, namely Birlasoft Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd (MCX) delivered multibagger returns in 2023.

Persistent Systems Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Greenply Industries Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd and Karur Vysya Bank Ltd were some other stocks delivering solid returns in the ongoing calendar.

Birlasoft, where mutual funds owned 20.31 per cent stake at the end of September quarter, is up 147.75 per cent this calendar. The stock closed at Rs 740.80 on Friday against December 30, 2022 closing value of Rs 299. MFs held 18.71 per cent stake in the IT firm at the end of 2022 (December quarter).

Gokaldas Exports shares surged 141.30 per cent this calendar from Rs 365 apiece at the end of 2022 to Rs 880.75 on Friday. MF holding in this stock has jumped 160 basis points to 25.95 per cent in September quarter from 21.85 per cent in the December 2022 quarter.

Tata Motors DVRs are up 136 per cent while Techno Electric shares have climbed 129 per cent this calendar. TD Power Systems Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd and Vesuvius India Ltd saw their shares rallying 121-125 per cent in 2023 so far, MFs held 22.74-31.44 per cent. MCX also doubled investor wealth during this period. This stock gained 103 per cent for the year.

At least four other MF-heavy stocks such as Persistent Systems, Brigade Enterprises, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and Equitas Small Finance Bank were up 80-92 per cent.

ICICIdirect said fund flows from domestic investors have witnessed a sharp rise in last few years. Total market share of domestic investors (DII, HNIs, retail and QIBs) has moved to near 36 per cent from 25 per cent in 2018. "The structurally deepening domestic liquidity has curbed the volatility and helped markets to remain resilient even at the time of global turmoil," it said.