Block deals, bulk deals: Vedanta, Delhivery among key transactions affected the stocks 

Several major shareholders and promoters pared their holdings in listed companies through block and bulk deals on June 23, triggering sharp movements in select stocks.

Among the biggest transactions, Twin Star Holdings, a promoter group entity of Vedanta, sold 6.5 crore shares through open-market deals. The sale represented a 1.66% stake in the mining and metals company and was executed at an average price of Rs 291.36 per share, generating proceeds of nearly Rs 1,896 crore.

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The stake sale weighed on investor sentiment, with Vedanta shares tumbling nearly 8% to Rs 281.7 on the NSE amid heavy trading activity. As of March 2026, the promoter group owned 56.38% of Vedanta, with Twin Star Holdings accounting for 40.02% of the company's equity. Vedanta's market capitalisation stood at around Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

Delhivery also witnessed significant block deal activity during the session. Shares of the logistics company slipped 1.52% to Rs 476.45 as investor Nexus Ventures III sold 43.23 lakh shares, equivalent to a 0.57% stake, for about Rs 208 crore. The transaction was carried out at Rs 481 per share.

The latest divestment follows another sale by Nexus Ventures Partners earlier in the quarter, when it offloaded 1.04 crore shares, representing a 1.39% stake, on April 8. Combined, Nexus entities have reduced their holding in Delhivery by nearly 2% during the current quarter, compared with their 4.48% stake at the end of March 2026.

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In the jewellery segment, promoters Vikas Navratanmal Ganna and Jinesh Navratanmal Ganna reduced their exposure to Sky Gold and Diamonds by selling a combined 1.48% stake. The transactions coincided with a decline of around 1.5% in the stock price.

Vikas sold 11.53 lakh shares at Rs 490.41 apiece, raising approximately Rs 56.56 crore, while Jinesh disposed of 11.41 lakh shares at Rs 491.13 per share, garnering about Rs 56.04 crore. Prior to the transactions, both individuals held a 1.98% stake each in the company, equivalent to roughly 30.7 lakh shares.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan emerged as a net seller in DP Wires. Bulk deal disclosures showed that while he purchased 41,566 shares at Rs 199.90 each, he sold 1.23 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 200.84 per share. Overall, the transactions resulted in a net sale of 82,056 shares worth approximately Rs 1.64 crore.

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According to the company's March 2026 shareholding data, Bachchan held a 2.11% stake, or around 3.27 lakh shares, in the steel wire and plastic pipe manufacturer before the latest transactions.