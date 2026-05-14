Shares of Vedanta Ltd climbed for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, May 14, tracking a broader rally in metal counters. The bullish momentum comes on the back of the government’s recent decision to hike import duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6% to curb overseas purchases of precious metals and ease pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

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Vedanta share price

Vedanta shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 336 on the BSE in early Thursday trade, surging as much as 4% in early trade. The stock extended the optimism from the previous session, where it settled nearly 6% higher at Rs 323.10 apiece. Over the past four trading sessions, the counter has rallied by over 13%.

Metal stocks broadly jumped following the import duty announcement; optimism continues to extend in today's session. According to its Q4 FY26 investor presentation submitted to the exchanges, Vedanta reported that its full-year saleable silver production stood at 627 metric tonnes (MT). Crucially, the company noted that silver contributed 45% to the overall profitability.

For the March quarter alone, silver production rose 11% sequentially to 176 MT. The exchange filing highlighted that the company’s arm Hindustan Zinc achieved its highest-ever quarterly mined and refined metal production of 315 kt and 282 kt, respectively.

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Alongside silver and zinc, Vedanta's aluminium business clocked its highest ever annual aluminium production at 2,456 KT, up 1% year-on-year, while it noted that compressing its cost of production to five-year lows across both its aluminium and zinc segments.

