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Bloomberg launches global trade in Indian bonds 

Bloomberg launches global trade in Indian bonds 

The development is expected to simplify access for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) by allowing them to execute trades directly through the Bloomberg Terminal, one of the world's most widely used financial trading platforms.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 12:17 PM IST
Bloomberg launches global trade in Indian bonds The financial data and trading platform announced that it has successfully completed its first fully electronic transaction in Indian government securities using the new system.

Bloomberg has rolled out a new electronic trading workflow for Indian government bonds, enabling global investors to trade the securities more efficiently and marking a significant milestone in the internationalisation of India's bond market.

The financial data and trading platform announced that it has successfully completed its first fully electronic transaction in Indian government securities using the new system. The development is expected to simplify access for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) by allowing them to execute trades directly through the Bloomberg Terminal, one of the world's most widely used financial trading platforms.

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The new workflow integrates the entire trading process—from order placement and price discovery to execution and settlement—within a single electronic platform. By eliminating several manual steps involved in the traditional trading process, the system is designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance execution speed and reduce the risk of errors.

Bloomberg said the platform serves as a bridge between international investors and India's domestic bond market by connecting global participants with local banks and dealers that provide liquidity in government securities. This seamless connectivity is expected to make India's sovereign debt market more accessible to overseas investors.

A key feature of the new workflow is its direct integration with the Negotiated Dealing System-Order Matching (NDSOM) platform, India's electronic trading system for government securities. NDSOM is operated by Clearcorp, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIL), which facilitates trading and settlement in the country's fixed-income market.

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The launch comes as India continues to deepen its integration with global capital markets following the inclusion of Indian government bonds in major global bond indices, a move that is expected to attract substantial foreign investment into the country's debt market.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 12:17 PM IST
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