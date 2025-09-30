Blue Dart share price jumped 9% on hike in average shipment price; key details

Shares of Blue Dart Express Ltd climbed 9 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the express air and integrated transportation & distribution company said it has increased shipping prices effective January 1, 2026. To support new customers and encourage business growth, those signing up between October 1st and December 31st, 2025, will not be impacted by the upcoming general rice increase (GPI), Blue Dart informed stock exchanges.

Blue Dart said the average shipment price is set to increase in the range of 9 per cent to 12 per cent, depending on product variabilities and the customer’s shipping profile. It justified the pricing adjustment, citing inflationary pressures, escalating airline costs, and the complexities of global supply chains.

Following the development, the stock rose 8.43 per cent to hit a high of Rs 6,048.05 on BSE, paring year-to-date losses to 13.72 per cent.

As part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain

solutions and customs clearance.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express, said, “At Blue Dart, our commitment has always been to deliver excellence building a future-ready logistics ecosystem. The General Price Increase enables us to continue investing in advanced technology, greener logistics, and network expansion, ensuring that our customers experience unmatched reliability and speed. We will exempt all customers onboarded between October and December 2025, hereby reaffirming our promise to support businesses in scaling seamlessly with us, even amidst global challenges.”

Blue Dart said by proactively balancing economic realities with long-term investments in innovation and sustainability, it is positioning for resilient growth. With a strong foundation and a customer-first mindset, it is confident of continuing to set benchmarks in the express logistics industry while enabling India’s progress in the global supply chain.

