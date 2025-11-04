Blue Jet Healthcare shares plunge 10% on weak Q2 earnings

Blue Jet Healthcare shares fell 10% on Tuesday, following the release of the company's earnings for the quarter ended September 2025. Net profit declined 10.8%, reaching Rs 52 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 58.3 crore in the year ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 21% were Rs 55 crore in the last quarter, down 21% from Rs 69.4 crore, while its EBITDA margin contracted marginally to 33.1% from 33.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Blue Jet Healthcare stock fell 10% to Rs 607.30 against the previous close of Rs 674.75. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 10,534 crore.

The company's presence in regulated markets, as well as its focus on high-value healthcare ingredients, has positioned it as a notable player in the pharmaceutical sector since its listing. Blue Jet Healthcare's product portfolio caters to both domestic and international clients, with applications in diagnostic imaging and food industries. The decline in revenue and profit during Q2 2025 highlights the impact of these factors on its operational results.

According to its latest financial disclosure, Blue Jet Healthcare posted revenue of Rs 165.4 crore for the September quarter, representing a 20.6% decrease from Rs 208.2 crore in the same period last year.

The notable fall in revenue, profit, and operational margin contributed to the decline in Blue Jet Healthcare's share price during the session. The company, which operates in the specialty healthcare ingredients sector, faced investor reaction following the weaker-than-expected earnings. The margin contraction signals some pressure on operational efficiency for the period under review.

Analysts will likely monitor Blue Jet Healthcare's upcoming quarters for signs of recovery or further margin pressure. Investors are advised to track management commentary and strategic initiatives aimed at improving performance in subsequent periods.

The company, listed in 2023, is engaged in manufacturing specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients, serving regulated markets through products used in contrast media and high-intensity sweeteners.