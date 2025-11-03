Wockhardt shares surge 10% on Q2 earnings despite revenue dip

Wockhardt shares advanced by 12% after the company announced a net profit of ₹78 crore for the second quarter, marking a reversal from its previous net loss. Despite this profit, Wockhardt logged a 5.81% year-on-year reduction in consolidated revenue from operations, reporting Rs 762 crore in Q2FY26 against Rs 809 crore in the September quarter of the prior financial year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the pharma firm rose 62% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 178 crore, while margins expanded by over 900 basis points to 22.8% from 13.6% during the year-ago quarter.

Wockhardt shares rose 12% intraday to Rs 1433.80. Later, the Wockhardt stock ended 10.43% higher at Rs 1414.95. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 22,990 crore.

The update for the quarter underlines the company's shifting financial landscape, with a move from loss to profit drawing increased investor attention. The year-on-year contraction in revenue, despite the bottom-line turnaround, is a notable aspect of the quarterly disclosure.

Wockhardt’s performance in Q2FY26 demonstrates the company's ability to adjust to changing business conditions, as indicated by the figures reported. The company’s financial results were reported in its corporate filing, making the recent trading session significant for shareholders and market participants monitoring Wockhardt’s developments.