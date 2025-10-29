Business Today
Bosch expects supply chain disruptions, here's why 

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 29, 2025 8:45 AM IST
Bosch expects supply chain disruptions, here's why The Bosch Group operates in India through multiple entities.

Shares of new mobility offerings firm Bosch Ltd are in focus today after the firm said it is likely to face potential supply chain disruptions due to the ongoing situation surrounding Nexperia, one of its suppliers of electronic components. 

Bosch shares ended 1.24% lower at Rs 38,514 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 38,997.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.13 lakh crore. 

"This letter serves to formally inform of the potential supply chain disruptions that may impact our Company’s operations due to the ongoing situation surrounding Nexperia, one of our suppliers of electronic components. As a global company operating in India, we are inherently reliant on a robust and interconnected global supply chain, including for electronic components. Changes in foreign trade policy and geopolitical developments, such as those affecting Nexperia, significantly impact our business," said Bosch. 

"The current situation presents us with significant challenges. We are currently working to serve our customers and to avoid or minimize production restrictions. However, if there is no improvement of the export control restrictions, temporary production adjustments in selected Bosch Limited’s manufacturing plants cannot be ruled out," added the  firm engaged in vehicle technology, data cloud and services. 

The Bosch Group operates in India through multiple entities, including Bosch (the flagship company), Bosch Chassis Systems, Bosch Rexroth, and Bosch Global Software Technologies. It has 17 manufacturing sites and seven development and application centers across the country.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 29, 2025 8:45 AM IST
