Castrol India shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Castrol India are in focus on Friday after Motion JVCo, Stonepeak, and CPP Investment Board launched an open offer to acquire 26% stake in the company. The consortium plans to buy 25.71 crore shares of Castrol India at a price of Rs 194 apiece, a 2% premium to the stock's closing price on Wednesday.

British Petroleum (BP) has reached an agreement to sell 65% of its holding in Castrol to Stonepeak for an enterprise value of $10 billion. The transaction will see Stonepeak acquire a controlling stake in Castrol, with BP retaining a 35% interest after the deal's completion. The deal includes minority interests in India, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and other markets. BP intends to use the proceeds to reduce its net debt, which stood at $26.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, targeting a range of $14 billion to $18 billion by the end of 2027.

At the end of September 2025, Castrol Plc. held a 51% stake in Castrol India, while the Life Insurance Corporation of India owned 10%, and the Singapore government held 1.33%. Over 500,000 small retail shareholders, each holding up to ₹2 lakh in authorised share capital, collectively owned a 16.6% stake. Castrol India's shares have declined by 7.1% so far this year.

Kotal Institutional Equities has assigned an "add" rating to Castrol India, with a target price of ₹210 per share.