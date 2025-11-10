Indian Hotels, LIC of India, Sobha: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled marginally lower on Friday but managed a strong rebound from day's low amid muted domestic and global cues. BSE Sensex shed 94.73 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 83,216.28, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 17.40 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 25,492.30 70 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Sobha are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a couple of brokerage firms have to say about these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:



Sobha | Buy | Target Price: 1,860-1,875 | Stop Loss: 1,570

Sobha has showcased a strong bullish breakout on the daily charts, validating the formation of a double bottom pattern around the Rs 1,400 level. This classic reversal setup signifies a shift in trend from consolidation to a fresh up move. The stock has convincingly breached the neckline resistance near Rs 1,660, accompanied by rising volumes — confirming renewed buying strength. It now trades comfortably above its 200-DMA, underscoring sustained medium-term momentum. The overall setup suggests a robust trend reversal backed by strong technical confirmation. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 1,680-1,700 levels with the expected upside of Rs 1,860-1,875 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,570 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

Indian Hotels Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 775 | Stop Loss: Rs 630

A key technical takeaway from the weekly chart of Indian Hotel is the time-price relationship, where the stock has taken 11 months to retrace merely 61.8% of the preceding 7 months rally from Rs 507 to Rs 894. This shallow and time consuming retracement reflects inherent strength and a bullish undertone. The recent corrective phase is interpreted as a higher base formation, setting the stage for the next impulsive leg on the upside. The ongoing corrective phase appears to be nearing exhaustion, with price action signaling the potential for a pullback towards the Rs 775 level in the coming month. This level represents the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the entire decline from Rs 894 to Rs 672 and coincides with the September 2025 high, reinforcing it as a key resistance zone. On the momentum front, the weekly stochastic oscillator has bounced from the oversold zone and recently triggered a bullish crossover above its 3-period moving average, reinforcing the underlying positive momentum and supporting the bullis

Recommended by: Bajaj Broking

Life Insurance Corporation of India | Buy | Target Price: 990-995 | Stop Loss: 880

LIC India has delivered a decisive breakout on the daily charts, marking the end of a prolonged consolidation phase. The stock had been trading within a rectangle pattern between Rs 860 and Rs 920 for several weeks, suggesting accumulation and indecision among market participants. A sharp move above the Rs 920 resistance zone, supported by noticeable volume expansion, now confirms a bullish breakout. The stock price has reclaimed its position above key moving averages, indicating the revival of a positive trend. Technical indicators support the breakout as RSI has moved above 55, reflecting strengthening momentum, while MACD shows a positive crossover, affirming improving sentiment. Therefore, one can accumulate the stock in range of 920-925 for the expected upside of Rs 990-995 levels with stop loss below Rs 880 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities