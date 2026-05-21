Top stocks in news: RIL, Apollo Hospitals, ITC, Glenmark, RVNL, Jubilant Food, JK Cement

Indian equity benchmark indices settled slightly higher on Wednesday led by buying in select large cap stocks even as constant FIIs outflows and weakness in the rupee capped the gains. The BSE Sensex gained 117.54 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 75,318.39, while NSE's Nifty50 advanced 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end at 23,659. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, May 21, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: ITC, LG Electronics, Life Insurance Corporation, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Auro Pharma, Gail (India), Honasa Consumer, Ashoka Buildcon, Bikaji Foods, Emami, Engineers India, ICRA, JSW Cement, Max Healthcare, Prestige Estates, RCF, Sun TV Network, VA Tech Wabag, Welspun Corp and others will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of ITC Hotels, GM Breweries and Pearl Global Industries shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of AVG Logistics shall trade ex-dates of rights issue today.

Reliance Industries: The oil & petrochem player's wholly owned subsidiary- RISE Worldwide (RISE)- announced a partnership with Major League Baseball to support the growth of baseball in India. The collaboration will span marketing, social media, and commercial initiatives, and will culminate in the joint delivery of a live event in Mumbai in October 2026.

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Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: The healthcare major reported a 35.9 per cent YoY to Rs 529.3 crore, while revenue grew 18.1 per cent YoY to Rs 6,605.5 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter increased 11 per cent YoY to Rs 1,011 crore, while margins improved by 154 basis points to 15.3 per cent for the quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway player has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 164.18 crore from East Coast Railway.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) announced a new development candidate, ISB 2301, a first-in-class multispecific immune cell (T and NK) activator, for the potential treatment of multiple solid tumour indications. ISB 2301 targets three tumour-associated antigens to trigger tumour cell death and engages both T cells and NK cells to activate the immune system.

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Samman Capital: The NBFC player reported widening of net loss at Rs 8,101.4 crore, led by an exceptional loss of Rs 6,499.2 crore, while revenue fell 35.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,357.7 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. The company reported an impairment on financial instruments of Rs 2,958.1 crore.

Jubilant Foodworks: The quick service restaurant player reported a 13.9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 42.6 crore, while revenue increased 6.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,679.7 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was down 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 344.7 crore, while margins expanded 20.5 per cent for the quarter.

Honeywell Automation India: The engineering solutions player reported a 14.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 159.7 crore, while revenue increased 5.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,180.7 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda rose 15.9 per cent YoY to Rs 184.8 crore, while margins improved to 15.7 per cent for the quarter. It announced a dividend of Rs 110 per share.

Whirlpool of India: The electronics player reported a 32.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 80.2 crore, while revenue increased 8.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,180.8 crore for the March 31, 2026. Ebitda was down 33.8 per cent YoY to Rs 121.3 crore, white margins contracted to 5.6 per cent for the quarter.

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JK Cement: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued a letter of intent (LoI) to JK Cement for the grant of a mining lease for limestone in respect of the Dommara Nandyala Block-3 Limestone Block in YSR Kadapa district, covering an area of 1,188 hectares.

Teamlease Services: The staffing solutions player reported a 25.6 per cent YoY to Rs 43.9 crore, while revenue increased 2.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,924.9 crore for the first three months of 2026. Its Ebitda was down 4 per cent YoY to Rs 45.3 crore, while margins stood at 1.55 per cent. It announced a share buyback of Rs 238 crore.

Pace Digitek: The telecom infra player has received an advance work order worth Rs 264.6 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance (O&M) of the middle-mile and last-mile network under the BharatNet programme in the Sikkim telecom circle.

HG Infra Engineering: The EPC and infra company has decided not to include projects worth Rs 4,142 crore as part of its executable order book, considering the uncertainty regarding the execution of the projects, until further clarity emerges from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

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Aditya Birla Capital: The Board of Directors approved a preferential issuance of Rs 2,880 crore to Grasim Industries (promoter), Rs 200 crore to Suryaja Investment, Singapore (an Aditya Birla Group entity), and Rs 920 crore to International Finance Corporation (IFC), aimed at strengthening the capital base and meeting requirements for the company's next phase of growth.