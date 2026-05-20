This pharma stock jumps 11% as Q4 profit surges 200%; announces 721% dividend payout — details here

Shares of a mid-cap pharmaceutical firm recorded strong buying interest during the fag-end trading session on Wednesday. The company is Eris Lifesciences Ltd and the stock settled 11.04 per cent higher at Rs 1,484.95.

The strong uptick came after the company reported a stellar 200.10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26) consolidated net profit.

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During the period under review, profit stood at Rs 281.61 crore compared to Rs 93.84 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The sharp jump in profitability was primarily driven by a deferred tax gain of Rs 132.18 crore during the quarter, compared to a deferred tax gain of Rs 4.87 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue rose 7 per cent to Rs 757 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 705 crore a year ago.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased 8 per cent YoY to Rs 274 crore from Rs 252 crore, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 36.2 per cent from 35.8 per cent a year ago.

Alongside the results, the company's Board also cleared an interim dividend payment of Rs 7.21 per share, translating into a payout of 721 per cent, for FY27.

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"Declaration of interim dividend of Rs 7.21/- (at the rate of 721 per cent) on each fully paid-up equity share of Re 1/- each for the Financial Year 2026-2027," it stated.

Record date

The company has fixed May 29, 2026, as the record date for dividend payout.

"The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, May 29, 2026. The payment of the interim dividend would be made to the eligible shareholders on or before June 19, 2026," Eris said.