From PhD delays to OPT uncertainty: How new US visa rules may force Indian students to rethink study abroad plans

In an exclusive interview with Business Today, Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Client Officer and Chairperson, StudyIn India, said the proposed framework would change how students plan their academic journeys in the US, adding new financial, administrative and legal challenges.

“The Department of Homeland Security's final rule, which will take effect on September 15, 2026, replaces the open-ended "Duration of Status" with a fixed admission period that cannot exceed four years,” Iyer said.

Under the current system, F-1 students can remain in the US as long as they continue to meet academic and immigration requirements. The proposed framework would require students whose programmes extend beyond the approved period to seek an extension from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

PhD and research students could face the biggest disruption

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Iyer said doctoral candidates, research scholars and students enrolled in longer programmes could face significant uncertainty under the new system.

“Students must apply for an Extension of Stay (EOS) through Form I-539 with USCIS before their four-year mark (or before their I-94 expiration date),” she said.

She added that the decision-making process would also shift significantly.

“The people who have the final say are now the USCIS officers and not the Designated School Officials (DSOs) who had been handling the progress and updates through SEVIS,” Iyer said.

According to her, the change could influence students’ academic choices, with some becoming more cautious about pursuing research-intensive programmes or projects that require longer timelines.

“Because of their fear of the project being delayed, students will avoid taking on risks. Undergraduate students will hesitate to pursue dual majors and PhD candidates will be careful when selecting topics that are detailed, time-consuming and require international research collaboration,” she said.

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More paperwork, costs and possible delays

Students seeking extensions could face additional expenses and procedural requirements, including government filing fees, biometric appointments and possible interviews.

Iyer said applicants would also need to provide fresh evidence of their enrolment, funding and academic progress.

“This situation affects PhD candidates particularly severely. The timelines for completing their degrees often get delayed because of late lab results, changes in funding availability, or alterations in their advisor's schedule, so applying for a standard extension becomes a very risky undertaking,” she said.

She added that even delays unrelated to a student’s actions could create immigration challenges.

“One simple delay or rejection can cause a student to lose their legal status even though this is not due to anything they have done,” Iyer said.

Students need to plan OPT transition earlier

Another proposed change could reduce the post-completion grace period for international students from 60 days to 30 days.

Iyer said students would need to begin planning their transition to Optional Practical Training (OPT), employment or another academic programme much earlier.

“Students should plan for the OPT well in advance rather than leaving till graduation,” she said.

She advised STEM students applying for OPT extensions and those moving from one degree programme to another to carefully manage timelines under the new framework.

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US remains the top destination, but alternatives are gaining attention

Despite the proposed changes, Iyer said the US continues to hold a strong advantage in research, technology and career opportunities.

“The US remains unrivaled in terms of research funding, high-quality STEM education and excellent post-graduation job opportunities in AI, engineering, finance, and other fields,” she said.

However, she noted that students are increasingly exploring other destinations and Asian markets for affordability and return on investment.

“Meanwhile, students are looking into options in Asia like Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea as they are affordable and have better ROI compared to the Big-4,” Iyer said.

A structural shift, not a temporary change

Iyer said the proposed rule should be viewed as part of a broader tightening of US immigration policy rather than a short-term adjustment.

“This was published as a final regulation, not a temporary directive, and it follows earlier tightening of OPT and H-1B scrutiny- pointing to a structural shift rather than a passing policy cycle,” she said.

However, she added that legal challenges could influence its implementation.

“On Aug 18, 2026, a massive coalition of higher education bodies, universities, and labor unions filed a preliminary injunction in ‘The District Court of Massachusetts’ to block the policy and implementation remains conditional upon the outcome of the pending legal challenges and we will have to wait and see,” Iyer said.

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Three steps students should take now

Iyer advised Indian students and families to prepare proactively rather than wait until deadlines approach.

She recommended three key steps:

Keep immigration paperwork ready well before deadlines, including programme completion dates and extension requirements.

Carefully evaluate international travel during transition periods such as graduation or OPT filing.

Engage university international offices, immigration lawyers or counsellors early to avoid last-minute issues.

“Maintaining status must now be treated as an ongoing task rather than a one-time formality,” Iyer said.