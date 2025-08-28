Business Today
BSE proposes pre-open session for index, stock futures from December

BSE Ltd. plans to introduce a pre-open session for index and stock futures in its equity derivatives segment starting December 8, 2025.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025 3:45 PM IST
BSE proposes pre-open session for index, stock futures from DecemberThis move is part of BSE's broader strategy to enhance its service offerings in the derivatives market.
SUMMARY
  • BSE will start pre-open session for index and stock futures in December 2025
  • Testing for pre-open session begins October 6, 2025 in test environment
  • Trading members must update systems without changes to ETI API or data streams

BSE has announced plans to launch a pre-open session for index and stock futures in its equity derivatives segment from December 8, 2025. The exchange stated in a circular, "Trading members are requested to note that there shall be no new changes in the ETI API or market data broadcast streams to facilitate roll-out of the said functionality." Testing for this new feature is set to begin on October 6, 2025, within a test environment to ensure a seamless transition.

The exchange has urged all members and third-party front-end trading application vendors to make necessary adjustments to their systems. They are encouraged to "initiate changes in their respective applications and test the same in the test environment to ensure a smooth rollout," as confirmed in the circular. This move is part of BSE's broader strategy to enhance its service offerings in the derivatives market.

Despite the announcement, shares of BSE Ltd. were trading 1.21% lower at ₹2,188.80 on August 28. However, the stock has seen an impressive rise of over 20% throughout 2025. This development is expected to further solidify BSE's position in the market, with potential impacts on trading efficiency and liquidity. Analysts will be closely watching these changes for potential effects on the exchange's competitive edge in the derivatives segment.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 3:45 PM IST
