Bull Run on D-Street: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record highs; ITC, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 350 points to touch an all-time high of 59,528.54 while Nifty crossed 17,700 mark for the first time. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 327.82 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 59,468.98, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 99.30 points or 0.56 per cent to 17,728.80.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, SBI, TCS, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Tata Steel and DRL were among the losers.

On September 16, Sensex closed above the 59,000 mark for the first time, led by gains in banking stocks. Nifty too ended above 17,600 level, with 28 of 50 components ending in the green.

During the day, Sensex touched an all-time high of 59,204 and Nifty reached an all-time peak of 17,644. Later, Sensex ended 417 points higher at 59,141 and Nifty advanced 110 points to 17,629.

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached a record high of Rs 260.80 lakh crore. IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, rising 7.34 per cent, followed by gain in ITC, SBI, RIL, Kotak Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,621 crore on September 16, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 795.13 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.