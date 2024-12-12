Buy RVNL, PNC Infra shares; stay cautious on Vedanta: YES Securities

Indian benchmark indices settled flat on Tuesday, rebounding from day's low. After China's stimulus package, key economic data from India and the US will guide the sentiments in the near-term. BSE Sensex added merely 1.59 points to end the session at 81,510.05. NSE's Nifty50 shed only 8.95 points or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 24,610.05 for the day.



Some buzzing stocks including PNC Infratech Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and Vedanta Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:



PNC Infratech | Buy | Target Price: Rs 385 | Stop Loss: Rs 310

PNC Infra has recently shown strong upward momentum. The stock has rebounded from the Rs 308-support level and successfully broken out of a 'rounding bottom' pattern, a bullish technical indicator. This breakout was accompanied by significant volume, suggesting strong buying interest. As the stock continues to trend upward any dip toward the 330-334 range could be a buying opportunity, with a potential upside target of Rs 385 and a stop-loss at Rs 310.



Rail Vikas Nigam | Buy | Target Price: Rs 530 | Stop Loss: Rs 465

RVNL has experienced a gradual decline from Rs 644 to the Rs 410 level where it appears to be bottoming out and consolidating as indicated by the historical chart patterns on the daily chart. Recently the stock has started trading above its 20 &50 SMA on the daily chart. Additionally, the RSI is ascending towards its positive territory on the daily chart suggesting potential for continued upward momentum. A decisive move above Rs 485 would indicate further strengthening and could trigger an upward move towards the next target of Rs 530 in the coming days.



Vedanta | Caution | Resistance: Rs 525 | Support: Rs 488

Vedanta has seen a sharp rise, moving from Rs 449 to a high of Rs 525, mirroring the broader uptrend in the metal sector. While this upward momentum is encouraging, it's important to be aware of potential short-term corrections after such a rapid ascent. The recent price action has shifted the support level slightly higher to around Rs 488. Despite the positive trend, it's prudent for investors to exercise caution and employ strict trailing stop-loss orders to protect their profits.

