Indian benchmark indices kicked off the week on a muted note and settled flat on Monday amid mixed global cues. The trade deals with the US is adding to the volatility in the markets ahead of Q1 earnings season due this week. BSE Sensex added only 9.61 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 83,442.50, while NSE's Nifty50 ended up only 0.30 points to close at 25,461.30 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Suzlon Energy, Siemens and Eternal likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers has to say about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Siemens | Cautious

Siemens appears to be showing signs of exhaustion after a sharp 43 per cent rally over the past three months. The recent price action suggests momentum is slowing, with bearish divergence visible on the daily RSI — a classic signal indicating potential weakness ahead. This divergence occurs when the stock continues to make higher highs while RSI forms lower highs, often preceding a pullback. Given this setup, we recommend booking profits at the current market price to safeguard gains. It’s prudent to wait for a healthy correction before considering fresh entries. At present, initiating new long positions is not advisable, as the risk-reward is unfavourable and the stock may undergo a short-term cooling-off phase.



Eternal | Cautious

Eternal seems to be losing momentum after a strong 36 per cent rally over the past two months. The stock is showing signs of exhaustion, with bearish divergence visible on the daily RSI chart—indicating that while prices are making new highs, the momentum is weakening. This divergence often signals a possible near-term reversal or correction. Given the stretched move and weakening momentum, we recommend locking in profits at current levels. Fresh long positions are not advisable at this stage. Additionally, a close below the Rs 255 mark could trigger further profit booking and downside pressure. It’s better to stay cautious and wait for a healthy pullback or consolidation before reconsidering any new entries.



Suzlon Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 69 | Stop Loss: Rs 64

Suzlon has found support in the Rs 64–65 zone on the hourly charts, which coincides with its previous breakout level and the S3 Camarilla monthly pivot. This confluence strengthens the case for a potential bounce. If the stock manages to close above Rs 66.60, an upward move towards 69 is likely. In the short term, support remains firm near Rs 64, while immediate resistance is seen at Rs 66.60. Traders can consider this setup for a short-term opportunity, keeping an eye on price action around the resistance zone. A sustained move above Rs 66.60 could confirm bullish momentum and open the door for higher levels in the near term.