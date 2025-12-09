Caplin Point wins USFDA nod for injection used to treat infections, check stock reaction 

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories ended on a flat note on Tuesday even as the firm said Caplin Steriles Limited (Caplin), a subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The approval is for Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Linezolid Injection 600mg/300mL (2mg/mL) Single-dose Infusion Bags, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) ZYVOX from Pfizer Inc.

Caplin Point Laboratories shares ended 0.85% lower at Rs 1910.70 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 1927.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,523 crore. Total 3552 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 67.80 lakh today.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 2636 on December 27, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1551.05 on April 7, 2025.

The stock has delivered returns of 58% in two years and risen 159% in three years.

Linezolid Injection is an anti-bacterial primarily used to treat serious bacterial infections, including pneumonia and skin infections, particularly those resistant to other antibiotics. According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Linezolid Injection had US sales of approximately $23 million for the 12-month period ending October 2025.

Caplin Point Laboratories is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals - producing, developing and marketing wide range of generic formulations and branded products and exporting to overseas markets.