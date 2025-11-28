Sudeep Pharma shares make a strong market debut; stocks lists at 24% premium

Sudeep Pharma shares made a strong Dalal Street debut on Friday, November 28 as the pharmaceutical excipients manufacturer was settled at Rs 733.95 on BSE, a premium of 23.77 per cent over its issue price of Rs 593 apeice. Similarly, the stock was listed with a premium of 23.10 per cent over the issue price at Rs 730 on NSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the listing price, retail investors of Sudeep Pharma, who received a single lot of 25 equity shares made a profit of Rs 3,523.75 on their investment. Similarly, HNI investors, who received 14 lots, consisting of 350 equity share made a profit of Rs 49,332.5 on their investments.

Listing of Sudeep Pharma has been better than expectations. Ahead of listing, shares Sudeep Pharma were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 115-120 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 20-21 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 85-90 when the issue had closed for bidding.

The IPO of Sudeep Pharma ran for bidding between November 21 and November 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 563-593 per share with a lot size of 25 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 895 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 95 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,34,90,726 equity shares worth Rs 800 crore.

Advertisement

The issue was overall subscribed 93.72 times, attracting bids for more than Rs 58,700 crore through over 29.86 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 213.08 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 116.72 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 15.65 times during the bidding process.

Incorporated in 1989, Vadodara-based Sudeep Pharma is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients, food-grade minerals, and specialty nutrition ingredients serving over 100 countries. It operates six manufacturing facilities with a combined production capacity of 50,000 MT, specializing in minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, potassium, and sodium.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the IPO of Sudeep Pharma, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services enacted as the book running lead managers for the Sudeep Pharma IPO and MUFG Intime India was appointed as the registrar for the issue.