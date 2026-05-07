Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions zoomed to a fresh 52-week high after the engineering conglomerate reported its Q4 earnings. Despite 882% returns in five years, the stock is set to clock more gains, according to price targets provided by brokerages.

CG Power stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 872.25, rising 5.09% in the current session. Still the multibagger stock is yet to reach the overbought zone with a RSI of 66.1. An RSI above 70 indicates the stock is overbought with more buyers than sellers in the market. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.36 lakh crore

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock delivered 889% returns in five years and 1400% returns in ten years.

Nomura has assigned a price target of Rs 920 against the Rs 820 earlier. It maintained a 'Buy' call on the stock.

The brokerage said CG Power’s Q4 consolidated order inflows of Rs 5,340 crore came 11 per cent ahead of its estimates. It maintained buy call onb the stock.

Nuvama has a price target of Rs 955 on the stock.

"Accelerated transformer capex shall enable higher power segment growth while new levers emerge: GIS in FY27, exports, semicon (FY29) and railways (GG Tronics’ OB at Rs 1,000 crore). We are raising FY28E EPS by 11% with 14.8% FY28E OPM implying 39% EPS CAGR over FY26–28E. We revise bull-case target price to Rs 955 (including OSAT) at 60 times FY28E EPS. At CMP, it trades at 79x/56x FY27E/28E EPS," said Nuvama.

Advertisement

Emkay Global too maintained a 'Buy' call on CG Power & Industrial Solutions and raised the target price by 13 per cent to Rs 875 from Rs 775, valuing the company at 55 times estimated FY28 earnings.

MOFSL assigned a price target of Rs 940 on the power stock.

Order inflows for the year remained strong at Rs 19,600 crore (up 34% YoY), primarily led by strong inflows in the power systems division.

The brokerage tweaked its estimates by 6%/5% for FY27/28 to bake in better margins in power systems and other BS details. "We roll forward our SoTP-based TP to Jun’28 and reiterate our BUY rating," said MOFSL.

Jefferies reportedly maintained 'Hold' rating on CG Power with a revised target price of Rs 745.

Advertisement

In Q4, CG Power reported a 32% rise in net profit at Rs 362 crore in the March quarter on the back of higher revenues.

Net profit stood at Rs 274 crore in the year-ago period.

Sales climbed to Rs 3,442 crore in Q4 from Rs 2,753 crore in the same period a year ago. The order intake in Q4 came at Rs 5,335 crore (39 per cent growth YoY) and unexecuted order backlog as of March 31, 2026 was 61 per cent higher (year-on-year) at Rs 17,107 crore.